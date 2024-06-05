California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.68 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $253,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

