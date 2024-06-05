California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.81 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $30,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,563,000 after buying an additional 32,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after buying an additional 550,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after buying an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $307.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.18 and its 200-day moving average is $322.83. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.