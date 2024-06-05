California State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.76 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

