California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.21 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $32,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.93. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

