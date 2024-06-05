California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.25 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

