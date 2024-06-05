California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.41 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $32,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 379.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN opened at $248.91 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

