California State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.17 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

