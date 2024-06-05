California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.91 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $36,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.