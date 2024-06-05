California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $32,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

