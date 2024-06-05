California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $8,680,650. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

Garmin stock opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

