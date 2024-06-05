California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,601 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $227.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.