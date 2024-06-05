California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,068 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $32,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $287.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.56 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

