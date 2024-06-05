California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.