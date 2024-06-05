California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,133 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $38,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 487,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in State Street by 873.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 453,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

