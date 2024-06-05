California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 199 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $32,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

