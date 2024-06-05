California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,337 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Expedia Group worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.