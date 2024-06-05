California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,750 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.0 %

HPE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

