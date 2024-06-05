California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 829 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,195. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

