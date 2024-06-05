California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 914 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LH opened at $196.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $180.15 and a one year high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.