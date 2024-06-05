California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,803 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

