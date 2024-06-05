California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $37,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.41 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.75.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

