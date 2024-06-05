California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Pinterest worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,003,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.34.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

