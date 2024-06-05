Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

