Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 11,410 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 52,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $220,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

