Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 22,113 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.