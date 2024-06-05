Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

