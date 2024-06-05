Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

