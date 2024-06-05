Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 27,409 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 205.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Getty Realty worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GTY opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

