Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 9,231 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 345.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $1,947,747. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

