Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,496,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,452,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 788.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,682.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,922 shares of company stock worth $640,658. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.