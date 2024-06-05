Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

