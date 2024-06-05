Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Fox Factory stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on FOXF
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bear Traps in Trading: Here’s What to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.