Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 647,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 130.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $26.57.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

