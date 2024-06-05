Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 348,636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.