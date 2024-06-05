Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

