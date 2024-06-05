Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 44,440.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

