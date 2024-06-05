Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,447,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,772,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

