Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 581,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after buying an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sapiens International by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 113,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sapiens International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

