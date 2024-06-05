Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 839,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.