Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 122.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 115,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 210,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.