Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.03 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in JD.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

