Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.10% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $934.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

