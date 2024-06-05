Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

