Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.19% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

