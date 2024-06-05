Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

