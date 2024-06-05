Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.60. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

