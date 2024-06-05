Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 22,548 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 224.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,603,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 683,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,372 shares of company stock worth $3,493,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

