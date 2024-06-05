Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 29,170 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 303.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

