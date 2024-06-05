Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 125,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $10,027,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa bought 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

