Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

