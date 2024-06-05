Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in IDEX by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

